7/16: Sunday Morning Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, David Martin looks at how J. Robert Oppenheimer changed the world with the first detonation of an atomic bomb. Plus: Tracy Smith examines the writers' and actors' strikes that have shut down Hollywood; Jim Axelrod interviews Kareem Abdul-Jabbar about his social criticism being posted on Substack; Ben Mankiewicz delves into the history of the Hollywood blockbuster; Seth Doane profiles actress Zoe Saldaña, star of the new Paramount+ series, "Special Ops: Lioness"; Serena Altschul talks with Indigenous artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith; and Elaine Quijano goes backstage at a new Broadway dance-pop musical about Imelda Marcos, "Here Lies Love."