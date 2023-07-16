Watch CBS News

7/16: Sunday Morning

Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, David Martin looks at how J. Robert Oppenheimer changed the world with the first detonation of an atomic bomb. Plus: Tracy Smith examines the writers' and actors' strikes that have shut down Hollywood; Jim Axelrod interviews Kareem Abdul-Jabbar about his social criticism being posted on Substack; Ben Mankiewicz delves into the history of the Hollywood blockbuster; Seth Doane profiles actress Zoe Saldaña, star of the new Paramount+ series, "Special Ops: Lioness"; Serena Altschul talks with Indigenous artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith; and Elaine Quijano goes backstage at a new Broadway dance-pop musical about Imelda Marcos, "Here Lies Love."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.