6/30: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Robert Costa reports on the fallout from the Biden-Trump debate. Also: Erin Moriarty looks at the enduring fashion style of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy; Anthony Mason talks with Paul McCartney about recently-discovered photos taken by the former Beatle in 1964; David Martin interviews the crew of the USS Carney about their deployment in the Red Sea, where they engaged with missiles and drones fired by Houthi rebels supporting Hamas; Dr. Jon LaPook examines the distinctions between normal and abnormal aging; David Pogue discusses Americans' declining trust in the Supreme Court; Faith Salie visits a contest teaching history lessons; and Luke Burbank spins into the origins of the newest Olympic sport, breaking.
