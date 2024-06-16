6/16: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Lee Cowan talks with reporter and podcaster Matt Katz about his search for his biological father. Also: Dr. Jon LaPook sits down with public health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci; Tracy Smith visits actor-director Kevin Costner on the location of his Western epic, "Horizon: An American Saga"; Jonathan Vigliotti talks with Pete and Chasten Buttigieg about adapting to parenthood; Kelefa Sanneh profiles country artist Luke Combs; Michelle Miller interviews actor Jonathan Bailey, star of "Bridgerton" and "Fellow Travelers"; and Mo Rocca learns some dance moves from Broadway veteran Baayork Lee.