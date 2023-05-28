Watch CBS News

5/28: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue explains what our nation's debt ceiling is, and why the fight over raising it threatens global recession. Also: Tracy Smith sits down with actor and climate activist Arnold Schwarzenegger; David Martin reports on the removal of the names of Confederate generals from U.S. Army bases; Rita Braver interviews novelist Isabel Allende; Mo Rocca profiles Broadway star Lillias White; Bill Flanagan offers an appreciation of rock legend Tina Turner; Ted Koppel joins New Orleans jazz clarinetist Doreen Ketchens at a particularly auspicious gig; and we pay a visit to the "Museum of Failure," an exhibition of some notorious corporate and marketing missteps.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.