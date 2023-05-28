5/28: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue explains what our nation's debt ceiling is, and why the fight over raising it threatens global recession. Also: Tracy Smith sits down with actor and climate activist Arnold Schwarzenegger; David Martin reports on the removal of the names of Confederate generals from U.S. Army bases; Rita Braver interviews novelist Isabel Allende; Mo Rocca profiles Broadway star Lillias White; Bill Flanagan offers an appreciation of rock legend Tina Turner; Ted Koppel joins New Orleans jazz clarinetist Doreen Ketchens at a particularly auspicious gig; and we pay a visit to the "Museum of Failure," an exhibition of some notorious corporate and marketing missteps.