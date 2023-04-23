Watch CBS News

Sunday Morning Full Episode 4/23

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Jonathan Vigliotti looks at the science behind de-extinction – bringing species back from the brink. Plus: Tracy Smith talks with actress Rachel McAdams, starring in a new film based on Judy Blume's "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."; Martha Teichner looks at the war over banning books; Ben Mankiewicz interviews James Corden, who is leaving "The Late Late Show" after eight years; Mo Rocca sits down with Broadway legend Chita Rivera; and David Pogue goes behind the scenes of the new John Kander, Fred Ebb and Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, "New York, New York."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.