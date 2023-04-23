Sunday Morning Full Episode 4/23 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Jonathan Vigliotti looks at the science behind de-extinction – bringing species back from the brink. Plus: Tracy Smith talks with actress Rachel McAdams, starring in a new film based on Judy Blume's "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."; Martha Teichner looks at the war over banning books; Ben Mankiewicz interviews James Corden, who is leaving "The Late Late Show" after eight years; Mo Rocca sits down with Broadway legend Chita Rivera; and David Pogue goes behind the scenes of the new John Kander, Fred Ebb and Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, "New York, New York."