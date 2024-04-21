Watch CBS News

4/21: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Conor Knighton looks at the creation of wildlife crossings to allow animals to safely bypass heavily-trafficked roadways. Also: Jim Axelrod investigates a growing epidemic of romance scams by fake dating app profiles; Jane Pauley interviews Julie Andrews and daughter Emma Walton Hamilton, who have teamed up for their 35th children's book; Ben Tracy talks with photographer James Balog, who is documenting the effects of climate change; Tracy Smith profiles "The Covenant of Water" author Abraham Verghese; and Mo Rocca sits down with Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin and Bebe Neuwirth, from the cast of a Broadway revival of the classic musical "Cabaret."
