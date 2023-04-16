Watch CBS News

Sunday Morning Full Episode 4/16

Jane Pauley hosts our annual "Money Issue." In our cover story, Mo Rocca looks at ways to cut the glut of meetings. Also: Erin Moriarty looks at Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News; Lee Cowan meets a man hunting for a Spanish galleon's treasure in the Bahamas; Martha Teichner finds out how a charity is cancelling billions of dollars' worth of America's medical debt; Conor Knighton looks at how rural general stores are being kept alive; Jonathan Vigliotti interviews novelist Laura Dave and actress Jennifer Garner about "The Last Thing He Told Me"; Seth Doane talks with Cindy McCain about her new job as head of the United Nations' World Food Programme; Nancy Giles gets some tips on tipping; Rita Braver looks at ways retailers are combatting shoplifters; and Luke Burbank checks out online sales of caskets.
