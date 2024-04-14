4/14: Sunday Morning Jane Pauley hosts our annual "Money Issue." In our cover story, Lee Cowan looks at how books, films and music falling out of copyright into the public domain are inspiring new works. Also: Mo Rocca talks with Jerry Seinfeld about his new film, "Unfrosted," a not-very-true origin story of Kellogg's Pop-Tarts; David Pogue finds out why Arkansas residents are complaining about the noise from bitcoin mines; Ben Tracy looks at the problems of recycling plastic; Martha Teichner examines how Houston is successfully reducing homelessness; Conor Knighton visits the Waterford Crystal factory, while Kelefa Sanneh checks out running shoe company New Balance; Robert Costa sits down with FTC chair Lina Khan; Tracy Smith talks with Hollywood psychic Tyler Henry; and Lilia Luciano visits flower growers in Colombia.