Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 3/5

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue examines how the CHIPS Act may help restore America's computer chip-making infrastructure. Plus: Mo Rocca sits down with "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon; Lee Cowan looks back on the influence of "Peanuts" creator Charles Schulz; Susan Spencer reports on a new tool for preventing suicides; Ben Mankiewicz profiles comedian Nick Kroll; Nikki Batiste details the verdict in the Alex Murdaugh trial; and Luke Burbank explores the world of beatboxing.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.