3/3: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Kelefa Sanneh talks with the scientists whose research in messenger RNA and immunology led to the development of COVID vaccines, for which they received the Nobel Prize. Plus: Jim Axelrod talks with stand-up comedian Kevin James; Luke Burbank interviews Oscar-winning producer-director Ed Zwick, who's just published a memoir of his decades in Hollywood; Erin Moriarty dives into the federal and state criminal trials facing former President Donald Trump; Robert Costa visits an exhibition of Mark Rothko paintings on paper; Conor Knighton sits down with Grammy-winning musician and arranger Jacob Collier; and Seth Doane checks out Italy's other leaning tower, in Bologna.