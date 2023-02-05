Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 2/5

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Rita Braver meets Taylor Swift fans who are taking on Ticketmaster in court. Plus: David Pogue goes inside the world of K-pop; Tracy Smith talks with Motown legend Smokey Robinson; Conor Knighton looks into the rise of video game music; Mo Rocca interviews Carole Feraci, a singer who confronted Richard Nixon about the Vietnam War during a 1972 White House gala; Serena Altschul visits an exhibition of works by Edward Hopper; Kelefa Sanneh explores the history of hip-hop fashion; and Luke Burbank examines the range war ignited over gas stoves.
