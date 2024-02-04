2/4: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, correspondent Luke Burbank looks at changing perceptions of Las Vegas as the city prepares to host the Super Bowl for the first time. Also: Mo Rocco takes us back to 1966 and Truman Capote’s storied Black and White Ball in New York City; Seth Doane talks to Ziggy Marley and actor Kingsley Ben-Adir about the upcoming biopic, “Bob Marley: One Love”; Martha Teichner examines the U.S. border crisis; Bill Whitaker sits down with the women of “American Fiction”; Steve Hartman meets a retired veteran finding happiness through volunteer handiwork in Mississippi; and Tracy Smith chats with Usher ahead of his headlining performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.