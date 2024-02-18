2/18: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. For our cover story on aging, Dr. Jonathan LaPook examines how old age is being redefined, while Robert Costa looks at how the question of age is being directed towards candidates for high office. Also: Tracy Smith profiles two-time Oscar-winner Hilary Swank; Lee Cowan sits down with country singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde; David Pogue talks with Tony-winning Broadway star and producer LaChanze; David Martin looks at the Ukraine-Russia war as it enters its third year; and Conor Knighton visits New Orleans artist Michael Deas, whose portraits of presidents and Hollywood stars have graced dozens of postage stamps.