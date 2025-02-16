2/16: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Susan Spencer reports on the challenges couples face in keeping a marriage intact, in spite of a decline in the divorce rate. Also: Mo Rocca looks back at 50 years of “Saturday Night Live”; Tracy Smith talks with Oscar nominee Edward Norton, star of the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown”; Robert Costa examines the costs of President Trump and Elon Musk’s efforts to cut the federal workforce; Martha Teichner profiles “The Way Things Work” author-illustrator David Macaulay; and Conor Knighton visits the Black Beauty Ranch, an animal sanctuary in East Texas.