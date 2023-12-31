Watch CBS News

12/31: Sunday Morning

Host Jane Pauley looks back at some of the top news stories of 2023. Also: Lee Cowan presents "Hail and Farewell," our annual tribute to those we lost this past year; David Pogue reports on good news you may have missed; Mo Rocca explores the history of New Year's resolutions; Charlie D'Agata reports from the war zone of Ukraine, while Imtiaz Tyab looks at resistance to a cease-fire from both sides of the Israel-Hamas war; Anderson Cooper discusses freeing yourself from the burden of grief; historian Douglas Brinkley celebrates 50 years of the Endangered Species Act; and comedian Jim Gaffigan offers a decidedly premature memorial to himself.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.