12/31: Sunday Morning Host Jane Pauley looks back at some of the top news stories of 2023. Also: Lee Cowan presents "Hail and Farewell," our annual tribute to those we lost this past year; David Pogue reports on good news you may have missed; Mo Rocca explores the history of New Year's resolutions; Charlie D'Agata reports from the war zone of Ukraine, while Imtiaz Tyab looks at resistance to a cease-fire from both sides of the Israel-Hamas war; Anderson Cooper discusses freeing yourself from the burden of grief; historian Douglas Brinkley celebrates 50 years of the Endangered Species Act; and comedian Jim Gaffigan offers a decidedly premature memorial to himself.