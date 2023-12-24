Watch CBS News

12/24: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at the first two years of discoveries by the James Webb Space Telescope. Also: Ben Mankiewicz talks with old friends Albert Brooks and Rob Reiner, who's directed an HBO documentary, "Albert Brooks: Defending His Life"; Lee Cowan goes behind the scenes of the Biblical series "The Chosen"; Conor Knighton attends a concert of carolers deep underground at Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky; Luke Burbank visits Leavenworth, Wash., a top Christmas destination; Tracy Smith profiles card illustrator, children's book author and record producer Sandra Boynton; and a "Sunday Morning" tradition: members of the Young People's Chorus of New York City perform music of the holidays.
