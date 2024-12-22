Watch CBS News

12/22: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue explores the creation of Handel’s “Messiah.” Also: Conor Knighton visits Asheville, N.C., where gingerbread houses are helping to bring a struggling community together; Ben Mankiewicz sits down with filmmaker Werner Herzog; Seth Doane examines the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied territories; Douglas Brinkley looks at Bob Dylan’s enduring love affair with the movies; Tom Hanson investigates hysteria about drones; and Kelefa Sanneh profiles TV and Broadway star Darren Criss, who helps “Sunday Morning” celebrate the holidays with musical performances joined by the Young People’s Chorus of New York City.
