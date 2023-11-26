11/26: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Lee Cowan revisits a man who has beaten the odds on his diagnosis of ALS – and successfully lobbied for more research funding from Congress. Also: Mark Phillips sits down with Ridley Scott, director of the new epic film "Napoleon"; Kelefa Sanneh talks with 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chaka Khan; Seth Doane looks at the scourge of e-waste, exported from the West to the global South; Robert Costa interviews Atlantic writer Tim Alberta about his book on evangelical Christians and politics, called "The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory"; and Martha Teichner checks out the art of gourd carving.