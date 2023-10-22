Watch CBS News

10/22: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Norah O'Donnell interviews Utah Senator Mitt Romney, who says he is no longer at home within the Republican Party. Also: Tracy Smith attends recording sessions around the world for a Henry Mancini tribute album; Seth Doane talks with actress Aria Mia Loberti, star of "All the Light We Cannot See"; Kelefa Sanneh profiles blues legend Buddy Guy; Rita Braver visits the newly-reopened National Museum of Women in the Arts; and Mo Rocca's "Mobituaries" examines why sports legend Jim Thorpe inspired a Pennsylvania town to change its name to Jim Thorpe.
