10/15: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue examines research that shows our attention spans are getting shorter. Plus: Lee Cowan talks with director Martin Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone about the making of "Killers of the Flower Moon"; Anthony Mason sits down with Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, who are releasing their first album of new Rolling Stones music in 18 years; John Dickerson interviews New York Times columnist David Brooks; Seth Doane explores prospects of Mideast peace in the midst of horrifying violence; David Martin talks with Ret. Gen. David Petraeus about Israel's response to the Hamas terror attacks; and Mo Rocca visits a splendid seasonal setting: fields and fields of sunflowers.