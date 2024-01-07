1/7: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at how artificial intelligence is revamping customer service call centers. Also: Lee Cowan talks with Jodie Foster about her new film, "Nyad," and new TV series, "True Detective: Night Country"; Luke Burbank profiles comedian Taylor Tomlinson, host of the new late-night series "After Midnight"; Kelefa Sanneh sits down with Grammy-nominated rapper-turned country star Jelly Roll; Elizabeth Palmer examines how the Chinese government is rebranding its Xinjiang Province – site of a crackdown on its Muslim Uyghur population – as a tourist destination; and Conor Knighton attends the annual festival of the International Jugglers' Association.