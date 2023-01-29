"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 1/29 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Lee Cowan reports on the fatal beating by Memphis Police of a Black man, Tyre Nichols. Also: David Pogue examines efforts to combat "deepfakes"; Jim Axelrod looks at an alleged Nazi plot to assassinate FDR, Churchill and Stalin; Tracy Smith talks with Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson, both Oscar-nominated for "The Banshees of Inisherin"; Ben Mankiewicz interviews actor and activist James Cromwell; Rita Braver explores the architecture of Steven Holl; Serena Altschul visits a Museum of Modern Art exhibition of works by Meret Oppenheim; and Mo Rocca offers a "Mobituary" of Samantha Smith, a fifth-grader who, in 1983, became "America's Littlest Diplomat."