1/28: Sunday Morning Jane Pauley hosts a special broadcast, "Remembering Charlie," celebrating longtime "Sunday Morning" anchor Charles Osgood, who died this week at age 91. Featured: Osgood's reminiscence of his childhood in Baltimore; Rita Braver on his stellar broadcasting career; Anthony Mason on Osgood's love of music; Martha Teichner on Osgood's role as CBS News' "poet-in-residence"; Mo Rocca on the anchor's fashion for bowties; Ted Koppel on his friendship with his former ABC News colleague, dating back to the early 1960s; and from the archives we present Osgood's profiles of artist Keith Haring, "French Chef" Julia Child, and singer-portraitist Tony Bennett.