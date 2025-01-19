1/19: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. Nancy Cordes looks at President Joe Biden’s legacy as he leaves office, while Robert Costa previews the return to power of Donald Trump. Also: Tracy Smith talks with experts who say climate change is changing the intensity and behavior of wildfires; Lisa Ling sits down with actor Steve Guttenberg, who has written a memoir about becoming a caregiver following his father’s diagnosis of kidney failure; Nancy Giles goes behind the scenes of the new CBS daytime drama “Beyond the Gates”; Faith Salie visits the first U.S. retrospective of Art Deco painter Tamara de Lempicka; and Erin Moriarty looks back on the iconic Washington socialite Perle Mesta, the “Hostess with the Mostes’.”