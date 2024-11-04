Watch CBS News

States tighten security at polls amid threats

Officials in just about every state have been working to ensure that this year's election is the most secure ever. But it's not just the ballots that they're concerned about, it's the polling places themselves. Kris Van Cleave explains.
