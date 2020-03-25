Live

Watch CBSN Live

States scramble to build makeshift hospitals

New York health officials say they're in a race against time as coronavirus cases skyrocket in New York City, the country's pandemic epicenter. The state has 53,000 hospital beds, but expects to need 140,000 when the virus peaks. In Seattle, a soccer field is being converted into a makeshift hospital to help with basic care as Washington state hospitals prioritize COVID-19 patients. Jonathan Vigliotti reports on how cities around the country are preparing for the onslaught of cases.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome browser logo Chrome Safari browser logo Safari Continue