States scramble to build makeshift hospitals New York health officials say they're in a race against time as coronavirus cases skyrocket in New York City, the country's pandemic epicenter. The state has 53,000 hospital beds, but expects to need 140,000 when the virus peaks. In Seattle, a soccer field is being converted into a makeshift hospital to help with basic care as Washington state hospitals prioritize COVID-19 patients. Jonathan Vigliotti reports on how cities around the country are preparing for the onslaught of cases.