States forced into bidding war over medical equipment Over a million people worldwide have been infected with the coronavirus and a quarter of them are in the U.S. Medical resources in states like New York and Louisiana are stretched to capacity, and many find themselves running critically low on ventilators. An admiral leading FEMA's supply chain task force confirmed that supplies are not going directly to the states, but rather to a distributor where then governors are forced to bid against each other for the life-saving equipment. David Begnaud speaks to officials and medical professionals in Louisiana and New York to get an idea of how these federal policies are affecting their workflow.