State Dept. employees not thrilled with Rex Tillerson listening tour

Sen. John McCain slammed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in an op-ed Monday, saying his recent comments at the State Department sends a message that oppressed people can't look to the U.S. for hope. Tillerson also just kicked off his "listening tour" -- but it's not getting a warm reception from some of his staff. CBS News State Department reporter Kylie Atwood joined "Red & Blue" to break down what this listening tour entails and what we can expect from his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later this week.
