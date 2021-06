Star-studded Love Rocks NYC Concert honors frontline heroes Live music is back at the historic Beacon Theater in New York City, with the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert. An all-star line up played to a limited audience Thursday, with proceeds from the show benefiting ""God's Love We Deliver."" The charity provides nutritious home-delivered meals to people living with serious illnesses. It was a star-studded event, and as Anthony Mason shows, for so many, it felt long overdue.