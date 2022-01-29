Live

Watch CBS News

St. Paul and The Broken Bones perform “Minotaur”

No single band has played more Saturday Sessions than St. Paul and The Broken Bones. They've released four albums, toured the world, and even opened for The Rolling Stones. For Saturday Sessions, St. Paul and The Broken Bones perform “Minotaur.”
