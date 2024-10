Special counsel filing unsealed in Trump 2020 election case A substantial court filing by special counsel Jack Smith in the 2020 election case against former President Donald Trump was unsealed by a federal judge Wednesday. In it, Smith argues that Trump "resorted to crimes" after losing the election to President Biden. The case had been thrown into doubt when the Supreme Court ruled in July that a president cannot be prosecuted for what it called official acts. Scott MacFarlane has details.