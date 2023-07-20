Watch CBS News

Southern U.S. heat wave enters 40th straight day

Large swaths of the southern U.S. experienced triple-digit temperatures again Thursday, from California all the way to Florida. The heat is straining power grids, and energy bills are predicted to jump considerably this summer. Carter Evans reports.
