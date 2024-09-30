Southeast ravaged by catastrophic flooding from Helene More than 100 people are dead and more than 600 are missing after Hurricane Helene and its remnants wreaked havoc across the southeastern U.S. Helene crashed into Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, with storm surge above 10 feet. Then it was on to Georgia, where the governor compared the destruction to a bomb going off. But the highest death toll is in North Carolina, where the emergency is still unfolding. Skyler Henry reports from Asheville.