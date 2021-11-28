CBS News App
"Soul Train" marks 50th anniversary
It's been 50 years since the premier of "Soul Train," which became a cultural phenomenon. Although the weekly broadcast went off the air in 2006, the dance and variety show's legacy still lives on. Jericka Duncan has more.
