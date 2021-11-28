Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Soul Train" marks 50th anniversary

It's been 50 years since the premier of "Soul Train," which became a cultural phenomenon. Although the weekly broadcast went off the air in 2006, the dance and variety show's legacy still lives on. Jericka Duncan has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.