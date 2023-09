Singer Stephen Sanchez is making a retro sound feel new Singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez broke into the music industry with his hit song, "Until I Found You." Since its release, the song has dominated the radio waves and been streamed more than 1 billion times. It's one of the tracks on Sanchez's new album. CBS News' Jan Crawford sat down with the 20-year-old to talk about his stardom, retro style and friendship with a music legend.