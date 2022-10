Singer-songwriter John Mellencamp discusses new art book, painting with Bruce Springsteen Grammy winner John Mellencamp's artwork is taking center stage in his new book, "John Mellencamp: American Paintings and Assemblages," and at an exhibition in the New York Academy of Art. Mellencamp tells CBS News correspondent Anthony Mason about his love of painting, his "grotesquely beautiful" collection, and collaborating with friend and musician Bruce Springsteen.