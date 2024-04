Singer Maren Morris, Karina Argow talk new children's book, "Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure" Transitioning from melodies to storytelling, Maren Morris, together with her best friend and former English teacher Karina Argow, introduce "Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure," a children's book that explores themes of independence and friendship through Addie's first solo journey, with the help of her loyal garden companions.