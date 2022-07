Singer Chelsea Cutler gets candid about music, mental health and identity Singer, songwriter and producer Chelsea Cutler broke onto the music scene in 2017. Since then, the 25-year-old has had several hit albums, reached more than 2 billion streams on Spotify and was listed on Forbes 30 under 30 in music this year. Jamie Yuccas caught up with Cutler for a candid conversation about her rise to fame, music, mental health and identity.