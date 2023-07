Sinéad O'Connor, Irish singer-songwriter famous for "Nothing Compares 2 U," dies at 56 Sinéad O'Connor, the Irish singer-songwriter most famous for her 1990 single "Nothing Compares 2 U," has died. She was 56. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab speaks with O'Connor's biographer, Allyson McCabe, who explains that the song, written by Prince, turned the singer into a global superstar. But O'Connor was as controversial as she was talented.