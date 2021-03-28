Live

Shoppers going digital

Early numbers suggest there may have been a Black Friday sales slump, but retailers are hoping web traffic can boost their numbers on Cyber Monday. Forbes staff writer Clare O'Connor joins "CBSN" to discuss how shopping habits have changed.
