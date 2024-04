Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter stole $16 million from Dodgers star, prosecutors say Federal authorities on Thursday charged Ippei Mizuhara, the former longtime interpreter of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, with bank fraud, accusing him of stealing more than $16 million from Ohtani to cover illegal gambling debts. The Justice Department determined Ohtani was not involved in wrongdoing and was a victim in the case. Adam Yamaguchi has details.