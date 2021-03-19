Live

Watch CBSN Live

Service held for Washington mudslide victims

An interdenominational service was held for the victims, families and rescuers of a deadly mudslide in Washington State which killed 30 and left 13 missing. Hundreds of people attended the service in Arlington, Wash. Vinita Nair reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.