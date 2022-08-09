CBS News App
Serena Williams announces retirement plans
Tennis legend Serena Williams says she is "evolving" away from the sport she has redefined for more than 20 years. She told Vogue that this month's U.S. Open will likely be her last tournament. Jamie Yuccas has the details.
