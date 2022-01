Senior influencers, or “granfluencers,” are attracting millions of followers and earning big bucks With positivity, self-confidence and humor, senior influencers — or "granfluencers" — are attracting millions of followers on social media. From TikTok to Instagram, their large audiences are both young and old, and that's translating to big bucks as brands pay "granfluencers" to post. Jamie Yuccas reports.