Senior Hamas leader killed in Beirut explosion

Saleh al-Arouri, a top official with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, was killed in an explosion in Beirut. Lebanon's state-run news agency blamed an Israeli drone strike, but Israel has not commented. Ian Lee has the latest.
