Sen. Marco Rubio on new book "Decades of Decadence," Trump indictment and 2024 race Sen. Marco Rubio joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his new book "Decades of Decadence: How Our Spoiled Elites Blew America's Inheritance of Liberty, Security, and Prosperity." He shares his thoughts on the classified documents-related indictment of former President Donald Trump and the candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.