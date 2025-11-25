Sen. Kelly responds to Pentagon investigation over video urging military to defy illegal orders The Pentagon says it's investigating Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona to see if he should be punished for alleged misconduct. Kelly is part of a group of Democratic lawmakers who released a video calling on members of the military to "refuse illegal orders." The senator said, "if this is meant to intimidate me and other members of Congress from doing our jobs and holding this administration accountable, it won't work."