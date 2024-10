Sean "Diddy" Combs faces 6 new civil lawsuits, alleging sexual assault and rape Sean "Diddy" Combs faces a growing legal battle. Six new civil lawsuits were anonymously filed by four women and two men in a Manhattan court Monday, alleging sexual assault, rape and sexual abuse. For the first time, the 54-year-old music mogul is being sued by a person alleging he was abused by Combs as a minor.