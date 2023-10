Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" is about betrayal and murder on the Osage Reservation Martin Scorsese's new film, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is a story of racism, exploitation and murder on the Osage Reservation in Oklahoma. The tragic and true story takes place in the 1920s when oil was discovered on the land, attracting mainly White people who plotted ways to steal property rights. "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sits down with the director in Los Angeles.