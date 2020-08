"Schitt's Creek" co-creator Dan Levy on show's finale, 15 Emmy nominations and legacy of love The critically acclaimed hit series "Schitt's Creek" has gone from Canadian cult comedy to one of the most Emmy-nominated shows of 2020. Co-creator and showrunner Dan Levy tells "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason about his decision to end the series, and whether viewers might see the Rose family again one day.